TTD JEO inspects arrangements for Kodanda Ramaswamy Brahmotsavams

In connection with annual Brahmotsavams of Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy temple scheduled to commence from March 31 onwards, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam along with other officials inspected the ongoing works on Saturday. As part of it, the JEO also inspected the Kalyana Vedika where the state festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held on April 5.





Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the Kalyanam. Speaking to the media, the JEO said the works were going at a fast pace in Vontimitta as per our plan. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy will hold a review meeting over arrangements with the TTD and district officials on Sunday giving the final touches for the smooth conduct of the nine-day Brahmotsavams which will be held from March 31 to April 8. Vahana sevas will be held daily in the morning and evening during the Brahmotsavams for which TTD is making elaborate arrangements. Aannaprasam will be provided daily to the devotees from 11 am to 3 pm.





Earlier, the JEO reviewed the arrangements to be made for Annaprasadam, buttermilk, water distribution, security arrangements at CM camping place, temple, kalyana vedika and engineering works with officials concerned. Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Catering Special Officer Shastry and other officials were present.