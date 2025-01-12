Live
- Boat races and swimming Competitions held in Atreyapuram
- 100 Indian firms file draft IPO papers, fundraising may surpass Rs 2 lakh cr this year
- Liton, Shakib miss out as Bangladesh announce Champions Trophy squad
- Telangana to issue new ration cards to eligible from Jan 26
- Karate academy masters pay tribute to Swamy Vivekananda
- Celebrate Makar Sankranti with nutritious millet delights
- TTD officials along with ministers hands over Ex-Gratia to stampede victims
- WHERE IS MY KITE?
- A forthright leader who called out Delhi coterie
- UJALA: 10 bright years of energy-efficient lighting
Just In
TTD officials along with ministers hands over Ex-Gratia to stampede victims
In a compassionate gesture, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board members, led by State Home Minister Anitha and Telugu Desam Party State President Palla Srinivas, visited the families of the victims of the recent stampede on Sunday.
In a compassionate gesture, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board members, led by State Home Minister Anitha and Telugu Desam Party State President Palla Srinivas, visited the families of the victims of the recent stampede on Sunday. Accompanying them were MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC Chiranjeevi Rao, and other dignitaries.
During the visit, the TTD Board announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families affected by the tragic incident. Additionally, the board members contributed an extra Rs 2.5 lakh to help support the bereaved families.
Recognizing the impact on families with members employed in contract jobs within the TTD, authorities assured that assistance will be provided for the education of their children.
The TTD's initiative aims to offer both financial support and emotional solidarity to those grappling with the aftermath of the unfortunate event.