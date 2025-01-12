TTD officials along with ministers hands over Ex-Gratia to stampede victims

In a compassionate gesture, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board members, led by State Home Minister Anitha and Telugu Desam Party State President Palla Srinivas, visited the families of the victims of the recent stampede on Sunday. Accompanying them were MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC Chiranjeevi Rao, and other dignitaries.

During the visit, the TTD Board announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families affected by the tragic incident. Additionally, the board members contributed an extra Rs 2.5 lakh to help support the bereaved families.

Recognizing the impact on families with members employed in contract jobs within the TTD, authorities assured that assistance will be provided for the education of their children.

The TTD's initiative aims to offer both financial support and emotional solidarity to those grappling with the aftermath of the unfortunate event.