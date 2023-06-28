TTD performs Srinivasa Kalyanam in 4 cities in US

Vijayawada: Large number of devotees participated in the Srinivasa Kalyanam, conducted by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in the four cities of United States of America.

According to Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), Srinivasa Kalyanams were performed at Raleigh (NC), Jacksonville (FL), Detroit (MI) and Chicago (IL) in the USA on June 17, 18, 24 and 25 respectively, as part of TTD Srinivasa Kalyanams proposed in North America.

At the request of NRI Telugu and other cultural associations in various cities of Canada and USA to perform Kalyanam events, Venkat S Medapati approached TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD EO and approval was accorded.

APNRTS, an entity of the Andhra Pradesh government, which is providing services to AP NRIs, closely coordinated with the TTD and NRI Telugu cultural and spiritual organisations from the beginning to ensure these events are organized as per Vykhanasa Aagamam tradition. Local volunteers made arrangements on a grand scale for these events along with providing boarding and lodging facilities for the visiting TTD priests and Vedic pundits.

More than 12,000 NRI devotees from two Telugu States and other States participated in these events. Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh on NRT Affairs, Services, and Investments and president of APNRT Society Venkat S Medapati participated in these events. He said Srinivasa Kalyanams were planned in 14 cities of North America.