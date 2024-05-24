TTD releases August quota Rs. 300 special darshan tokens today

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has released the Rs. 300 special darshan tokens and accommodation rooms for the month of August. Devotees can book tickets and accommodations through the official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

The TTD has announced the release of Navaneeta Seva and Parakamani Seva Quota tickets online through the TTD website on May 27.

Meanwhile, the Vaikuntham queue complex in Tirumala is currently full, with devotees waiting in queue lines outside for up to 20 hours to take darshans.

It may be recalled that total of 65,416 devotees visited Srivari, with 128 devotees offering 36 Talanilas. The income of Srivari Hundi was reported to be Rs 3.51 crore according to TTD officials.