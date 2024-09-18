  • Menu
TTD releases December Quota of Arjitha Seva tickets

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the quota of Tirumala Srivari Arjitha seva and Darshan tickets for the month of December. The...

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the quota of Tirumala Srivari Arjitha seva and Darshan tickets for the month of December. The much-anticipated earned service tickets are now available for online booking, providing devotees with an opportunity to experience the divine blessings at the temple.

Devotees looking to participate in the electronic lucky dip for e-seva tickets must complete their registration by 10 AM on the 20th of the month. Successful attendees who receive lucky dip tickets will need to make payment and finalize their bookings by 12 noon on the 22nd.

