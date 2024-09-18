Live
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
- Transforming workplace mental health and wellbeing
- Collector emphasises on hygiene for healthy society
- Salman Khan Issues Warning Against False USA Concert Promotions
Just In
TTD releases December Quota of Arjitha Seva tickets
Highlights
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the quota of Tirumala Srivari Arjitha seva and Darshan tickets for the month of December. The...
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the quota of Tirumala Srivari Arjitha seva and Darshan tickets for the month of December. The much-anticipated earned service tickets are now available for online booking, providing devotees with an opportunity to experience the divine blessings at the temple.
Devotees looking to participate in the electronic lucky dip for e-seva tickets must complete their registration by 10 AM on the 20th of the month. Successful attendees who receive lucky dip tickets will need to make payment and finalize their bookings by 12 noon on the 22nd.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS