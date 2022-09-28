TTD sets up enlightening exhibition

Tirumala: On the occasion of the annual Brahmotsavams, the TTD set up an exhibition for the pilgrims to know more about the scenic Seshachala hill forest in which Tirumala, abode of Lord Venkateswara nestles and also the gradual growth of Tirumala temple into a most popular Hindu shrine on the globe.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy formally inaugurated the exhibition stalls set up by various wings of TTD at the Kalyana Vedika on the hills on Tuesday.

The duo who along with senior officials visited the stalls after observing the exhibits appreciated the departments for the enlightening expo.

On the occasion, speaking to the media, the Chairman said, the exhibition threw light on the transformation of Tirumala in the last eight decades while the garden department has portrayed the mythological themes in a colourful manner, covering the episodes from Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavata, Bhakta Tukaram, Trilokas and Viswarupa Darshanam in sand art which are not only cynosure of all eyes but also added more to the spiritual ambience of the holy hills.

Besides the arrangements by the garden wing, the forest wing of TTD, for the first time displayed the Seshachala ranges consisting of the various species of flora, fauna etc. replicating the green belt and bio-diversity of Tirumala Hills, the Nakshatra Vanam developed by TTD. The photo exhibition by the Public Relations Department portrayed the transformation of Tirumala temple from the 1940s till date, visits by prominent personalities under the title 'Tirumala- the Past and Present' and it also highlighted the TTD's recent initiatives like Panchakarma products, Agarbathis, dry flower technology-based decorative items etc.

SV Ayurveda College and SV Ayurveda Pharmacy have presented the medicinal plants while Sri Venkateswara Sculpture College showcased its sculpture art consisting of stone, metal, wood idols, paintings etc.

JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, DFO Srinivasulu, PRO Dr T Ravi, garden deputy director Srinivasulu, Ayurveda College Principal Dr Murali Krishna and others were also present.