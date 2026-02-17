TTD seva, darshan ticket release for May announced

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced the schedule for booking Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for May 2026, urging devotees to register online within the stipulated time.

The electronic dip registration for Arjitha Sevas including Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana will commence at 10 am on February 18 through the official TTD website. Devotees can register their names online until 10 am on February 20, after which the electronic dip will be conducted for allotment of tickets.

Devotees who are allotted e-tickets in the dip must complete payment between February 20 and 22 before 12 noon to confirm their tickets.

TTD will release tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva online at 10 am on February 21. The quota for virtual sevas and their darshan slots will be made available at 3 pm the same day.

On February 23, the Angapradakshinam tokens quota will be released at 10 am. The Srivani Trust Break Darshan tickets quota will be issued online at 11 am, followed by the release of free Special Entry Darshan tokens for senior citizens, persons with chronic illnesses and differently-abled devotees at 3 pm.

The Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets quota will be released online at 10 am on February 24. On the same day at 3 pm, TTD will open the booking quota for accommodation in Tirumala and Tirupati. The quota for Srivari Seva and Parakamani Seva for May will be released at 3 pm on February 27.

TTD officials advised devotees to book tickets only through the official website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in