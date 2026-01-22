TTD Suspends Sarva Darshan Tokens for Ratha Saptami

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the suspension of Sarva Darshan (general darshan) token issuance for three days in view of the Ratha Saptami festival on 25 January.

According to TTD officials, tokens will not be issued on 23, 24 and 25 January at the three designated token distribution centres in Tirupati. These tokens are normally issued a day in advance for darshan at the Tirumala temple.

However, tokens for darshan on 23 January will be issued on Thursday. The regular issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens for the following day will resume from 26 January.

TTD has installed special notice boards at all concerned token distribution centres to inform devotees of the temporary suspension.