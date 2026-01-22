  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

TTD Suspends Sarva Darshan Tokens for Ratha Saptami

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 9:56 AM IST
TTD Suspends Sarva Darshan Tokens for Ratha Saptami
X

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the suspension of Sarva Darshan (general darshan) token issuance for three days in view of the Ratha Saptami festival on 25 January.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the suspension of Sarva Darshan (general darshan) token issuance for three days in view of the Ratha Saptami festival on 25 January.

According to TTD officials, tokens will not be issued on 23, 24 and 25 January at the three designated token distribution centres in Tirupati. These tokens are normally issued a day in advance for darshan at the Tirumala temple.

However, tokens for darshan on 23 January will be issued on Thursday. The regular issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens for the following day will resume from 26 January.

TTD has installed special notice boards at all concerned token distribution centres to inform devotees of the temporary suspension.

Tags

TTD Sarva Darshan tokensRatha Saptami Tirumaladarshan token suspensionTirupati temple festivalTTD announcement
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Helicopter services to be introduced for Medaram Jatara devotees

Devotees attending the Medaram Jatara in Telangana will be able to avail themselves of helicopter services from soon, offering an aerial view of the festival area.

Helicopter services to be introduced for Medaram Jatara devotees

National News

More
Share it
X