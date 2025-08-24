  • Menu
TTD the release November quota Rs 300 SED tokens tomorrow

TTD the release November quota Rs 300 SED tokens tomorrow
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of a special entry darshan ticket quota priced at Rs. 300, available on Monday,...

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release of a special entry darshan ticket quota priced at Rs. 300, available on Monday, 25th August, at 10 am. In addition, TTD will unveil accommodation options in Tirumala and Tirupati later that same day at 3 pm.

Devotees seeking to secure tickets for Tirumala Srivari's services and darshan are advised to book exclusively through the official website at https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in. This initiative aims to facilitate easier access for devotees to partake in spiritual experiences at the renowned Tirupati temple.

TTD encourages all devotees to adhere to the designated booking platform to ensure a smooth process.

