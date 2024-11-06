  • Menu
TTD to conduct ‘Mana Gudi’ programmes in 2 Telugu States

TTD to conduct ‘Mana Gudi’ programmes in 2 Telugu States
Tirumala: The TTD will celebrate Mana Gudi programme from November 11 to 17 in selected Siva temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states under the...

Tirumala: The TTD will celebrate Mana Gudi programme from November 11 to 17 in selected Siva temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) wing.

As part of this, religious discourses on the importance of Karthika month will be held for seven days in 26 districts of AP and 33 districts of Telangana, in one Siva temple in each district.

On November 13, in connection with Kaisika Dwadasi, two temples will be selected in each district and special programmes will be conducted.

Karthika Deepotsavam programme will be organised on November 15 in the selected Lord Siva temples in the two States.

