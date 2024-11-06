Live
- Man held for selling adulterated chilli powder
- Congress obstructing quota for women in teaching jobs
- Tirupati: Two youth held for attacking schoolgirl
- When is 2024 Prez poll result expected?
- Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value
- Banks told to be liberal in loan disbursement
- India takes big step to host 2036 Olympics
- ‘Entire statute doesn’t need to be struck down’: SC upholds UP Madarsa Act’s validity
- Harris or Trump?
- IFFI to honour Raj Kapoor, ANR, Mohd Rafi, Tapan Sinha
Just In
TTD to conduct ‘Mana Gudi’ programmes in 2 Telugu States
Highlights
Tirumala: The TTD will celebrate Mana Gudi programme from November 11 to 17 in selected Siva temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states under the auspices of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) wing.
As part of this, religious discourses on the importance of Karthika month will be held for seven days in 26 districts of AP and 33 districts of Telangana, in one Siva temple in each district.
On November 13, in connection with Kaisika Dwadasi, two temples will be selected in each district and special programmes will be conducted.
Karthika Deepotsavam programme will be organised on November 15 in the selected Lord Siva temples in the two States.
