TTD to donate 50K food packets daily for labourers

Tirupati: In a major initiative to provide succour to the homeless and migrant labourers who have left in lurch with no food available due to the nationwide lockdown in the pilgrim city, the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to distribute food packets among the needy in the city.



To begin with, the TTD on Saturday provided 15,000 pulihora packets in the morning. The same was increased to 20,000 in the evening. Responding to the requests of political leaders, including local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and district administration to provide food packets to the shelter-less and also on-duty staff deputed for maintaining the lockdown, the TTD is providing the food packets from Saturday. TTD joint executive officer P Basant Kumar is personally supervising the food packets arrangements at the TTD Employees Canteen in Tirupati which is being prepared under the Annaprasadam Trust Wing of the TTD.

From Sunday onwards, the TTD will pack 45,000 - 50,000 food packets – 30,000 packets in the morning and 20,000 in the evening. Everyday there will be a change of menu, that includes curd rice, pepper rice, vegetable rice, tomato rice, baisibilibath, Pongal, etc.

The food packets will be handed over to the Revenue, TMC and TUDA officials who in turn take up the distribution at Vishnunivasam, Srinivasasam, First and Second Choultries and Padmavathi Nilayam (quarantine centre) at Tiruchanoor, for homeless poor and also the staff engaged in the enforcement of the lockdown.

He said the TTD has already handed over its massive Padmavathi Nilayam near Tiruchanur which is now functioning as quarantine centre for Covid 19 suspects and now to hand over BIRRD hospital also to the district administration for developing it another quarantine centre near SVIMS.