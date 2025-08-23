TTD to improve accommodation facilities

Tirumala: TTD is gearing up with the annual Brahmotsavam fast approaching, TTD geared up to improve accommodation facilities to pilgrims in Tirumala. Accordingly, TTD EO J. Syamala Rao held with officials here on Friday to review the accommodation facilities available in Tirumala.

He directed the officials to complete all repairs including electrical, civil other repair works in cottages and guest houses at Tirumala well in advance to ensure hassle-free accommodation and facilities for pilgrims during the Brahmotsavams.

The EO called for timely coordination with the reception wing for completing renovation works in rest houses and cottages. He also directed steps for introducing a centralized booking system in pilgrim amenities complexes.

Considering the long waiting time at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, the EO asked officials to explore establishing an additional building at another location.

He instructed coordination with state food safety officials to inspect food quality in fast food centres and hotels, while panchayat and revenue departments were asked to verify displayed price lists at these outlets. He also stressed the need to provide traditional food in hotels.

To avoid inconvenience for devotees in receiving laddu prasadam, the EO directed that all laddu counters function smoothly. He further instructed officials to act upon the feedback, suggestions, and opinions collected from the monthly pilgrim survey.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, chief engineer Satyanarayana, and other officials participated in the review.