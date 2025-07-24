TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for October

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to release special darshan tickets for the month of October today. Tickets priced at Rs. 300 will be available starting at 10 am, while room quotas for Tirumala and Tirupati will be made available at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the influx of devotees continues in Tirumala, where worshippers are currently lined up in 18 compartments. The waiting time for Srivari Sarva Darshan is estimated to be between 10 to 12 hours.

On Wednesday, the temple saw a remarkable attendance of 80,130 devotees, with 26,786 individuals participating in the offering of hair. The income from the Hundi collection reached an impressive Rs. 4.55 crore