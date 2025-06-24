TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tickets today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release Rs 300 special darshan tickets for September today, June 24. Special entry tickets priced at Rs. 300 will be available for purchase through the official website at 10 am.

Devotees can book these tickets via the website www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in or through the official TTD app. Additionally, a quota of accommodation rooms in both Tirumala and Tirupati will be made available at 3 pm, enabling devotees to book rooms according to their travel dates.

It is advisable for those attending the garland of Srivari in September to secure their tickets and accommodation as early as possible to ensure a smooth darshan experience. Notably, on Monday, TTD released tickets for Anga Pradakshan, Srivani darshan, and tickets specifically for the elderly and disabled.