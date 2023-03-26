TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for April, 2023 tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials announced that the special darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for the month of April will be released on March 27 i.e on Monday through online on TTD official website at 11 am. The officials suggested that the devotees should take note of this and book the tickets.



The officials estimate that there is a possibility of huge demand for this quota tickets in the month of April in the background of summer vacations. It is informed that the tickets are likely to be completed in quick time. Devotees who want to make ticket reservation online should first go to the official website of TTD and click on the tab called Special Entry Darshan Ticket. After that can book the ticket by entering the relevant details.



Meanwhile, it is known that Srivari Angapradakshina tokens were released on 24th March at 10 am. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has released free special darshan tokens for disabled and elderly.