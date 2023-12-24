TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens for March 2024 tomorrow

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced good news for the devotees of Tirumala stating that it would release the special entrance darshan tickets priced at Rs. 300 for the month of March 2024 tomorrow online.

Additionally, accommodation room bookings in Tirumala and Tirupati will commence at 3 pm on the same day. It is worth noting that Srivani Trust tickets for the month of March were released yesterday.

Here is how to book the SED tickets

Step 1: Visit Tirupati balaji website



Step 2: The user will be directed to new TTD page and will be in virtual queue for few minutes and asks to enter mobile number and captcha.

Step 3: Six-digit OTP sent to the mobile should be entered in the next page and login to get into Special Entry Darshan availability page.

Step 4: Select the date as per your plan followed by selecting darshan time slot and number of people.

Step 5: Fill in all the details of the devotees planning for darshans.

Step 6: Select the identity proof be it Aadhaar, PAN, Passport (for NRI devotee) to be produced at the temple for entry into the temple.

Step 7: The website will direct you to the payment page where the users had to pay fee online and download the booked ticket