Just In
TTD to release Special Darshan Tickets for December month today
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that special darshan tickets for December will be made available today at 10 am. This initiative aims to accommodate the numerous devotees who have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to seek the blessings of Srivari.
In addition to the special darshan tickets, the TTD will also release the December room quota for both Tirumala and Tirupati online at 3 pm today. Devotees looking to book accommodation will have the chance to secure their stay through the official TTD website.
Furthermore, on November 27 at 11 am, TTD will make available the Srivari Seva Quota, along with tickets for Navanitha Seva and Parakamani Seva, via their online platform.
Devotees interested in booking Srivari darshan tickets or Arjitasevas are encouraged to visit the TTD website at [ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in](https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in). The release of these tickets and accommodations aims to ensure that pilgrims receive the spiritual experience they seek at Tirumala.
As part of its ongoing efforts to serve devotees, the TTD also regularly releases online quotas for Swami's Arjitha services and darshans each month.