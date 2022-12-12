TTD to release Special Darshan tickets of Rs. 300 for December 16, 31 tomorrow

TTD said that the special entrance darshan tickets of Rs. 300 for December 16 and 31 will be released online on December 13th at 9 am on the TTD website. Devotees are advised to note this and book tickets accordingly. While the month of Dhanurmasa will start from 16th of this month, TTD will cancel Suprabhata services from 17th to 14th January.



On the other hand, the rush of devotees continues in Tirumala. TTD said that 72,466 devotees visited Tirumala on Sunday. The devotees were troubled by the incessant rain for three days.TTD is going to release the quota of Arjita Seva tickets for the month of January 2023. Tickets will be available online from 3 pm today (December 12).

The online Lucky Dip registration process for Arjitha service tickets for the month of January will be released from 10 AM on Monday to 10 AM on December 14. TTD said that tickets will be allotted in Lucky Dip later