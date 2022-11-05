TTD to take up construction of 320 Bhajan Mandirs in State

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said on Friday that the TTD has taken up construction of 320 Bhajan Mandirs under SRIVANI Trust across different locations in Andhra Pradesh in which 84 Mandirs would be completed by December 2022.

Addressing a review meeting of the SRIVANI Trust along with representatives of the Samarasata Seva Foundation (SSF) at the TTD Administrative Building, the TTD EO enquired about the second phase works on 111 bhajan mandirs and 209 bhajan mandirs in the third phase under the SSF supervision.

He directed the SSF representatives to speed up the works when he was informed that works of 84 bhajan mandirs were under progress and that rest were still under the stage of documentation.

Among others, he directed officials concerned to complete land acquisition for 209 temples in the third phase and commence works.

The EO also directed the chief engineer to get idols ready for 111 temples in the second phase and train Archakas at SVETA for acting as priests in these temples and scheme parayanadars to visit the bhajan mandirs in their jurisdiction. The TTD would provide assistance for Dhoop and Deep services. He asked Bhajan Mandir committees to submit reports regularly.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CE Nageswara Rao, Samarasata Seva foundation president Talluri Vishnu, secretary Pokala Trinath, joint secretary Kota Sunil Kumar, Simhapuri zone co-convenor K Reddappa Rao, representatives Venkateswara Reddy and Aditya were also present.