TTD Trust Board member assures better hostel facility for students

Bhanu Prakash Reddy also says he will bring other problems faced by students to the notice of TTD management

Tirupati: Senior BJP leader and TTD trust board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that he will take up the problems faced by the girl students of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Junior College to the management for solution.

Reddy on Tuesday visited the junior college for girls run by TTD in which students from various districts in the State are studying.

The students brought to the notice of Reddy that hostel facility provided by the college was insufficient and wanted expansion of the hostel facility for the benefit of more girls coming from various districts to study in the college.

Reddy said the college due to its high standards and best education was attracting girls from all over the State.

On the occasion, he stressed the need to improve the hostel facility and that he would take up the issue with the TTD Trust Board chairman for favourable action.

