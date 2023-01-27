TTD updates Govinda App to TTDevasthanams app and launched

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam updated the Govinda mobile app and name as TTDevasthanams mobile app on Friday. TTD Chairman Subba Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy launched this app on Friday.

The TTD said in a statement that this app has been developed by the IT department of TTD in collaboration with the JIO through which the devotees can watch the SVBC Bhakti channel programs live and book the darshan tickets, rooms, and Arjitha service tickets.

The app will also have the details of the history of Tirumala and the activities conducted there.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam said that those who already have the Govinda app on their mobiles should update it while the new users should download it as the 'TTDevasthanams' app.

It has been mentioned that the new app has been introduced as the process of issuing online tickets through JIO cloud technology has been made experimental recently.