TTD vows more focus on pilgrim services

Tirupati: More focus will be on pilgrims' service initiatives and the TTD with its strong workforce committed to ensure a hassle-free darshan, stay and a memorable pilgrimage , said executive officer AV Dharma while speaking at the 74th Republic Day celebrations held at TTD Administrative building here on Thursday.

After hoisting the National Flag and rendering salute, the EO listed out a few important projects which were completed and also the major initiatives in the pipeline. Stating that the temple management successfully carried out the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam providing Dwara Darshanam to over 6 lakh, including 9,700 devotees belonging to 197 backward areas, he said SSD tokens were successfully distributed and for the first time only Sarva Darshanam was allowed for Dwara Darshanam.

The change in the VIP break darshan timings from December 1 onwards is yielding good results avoiding long waiting time for common pilgrims, he said, informing that the system will be continued for two more months under trial-basis.

The entire accommodation in Tirumala is refurbished at a cost of 132 crore for the convenience of common pilgrims and more Rs 100 crore PAC (pilgrim amenities complex) is coming up to accommodate 5,000 more pilgrims.

The QR code which was successfully implemented for Srivari Sevakulu as a guide map to their service points will be extended soon at all reception offices in Tirumala for guiding the pilgrims also, the EO said adding the new Parakamani building will be commissioned in February.

As many as 2,068 new temples' construction in SC, ST, BC and fishermen colonies is under different stages of construction across the state with SRIVANI Trust funds and 150 ancient temples are also under renovation, EO said

On free medical facilities, he said the cochlear, cleft palate surgeries in BIRRD and the 1,000 successful heart surgeries in Sri Padmavathi Children's Health Centre are milestones in TTD service activities and a new cancer hospital is also underway expanding TTD services to the needy poor.

On the occasion, he presented silver dollars and merit certificates to 32 officials, 237 employees and five employees of SVBC.

The cultural programmes and the feats by the dog squad enthralled the participants.

The EO participating in the Republic Day meeting in Tirumala said a world class state-of-art museum and modernisation of laddu production are the major projects that are ready this year.

TATA Foundation has come forward for museum development with an outlay of Rs 120 crore while Reliance Group agreeing to bear Rs 50 crore modernisation and automation of temple kitchen to enhance laddu production.

Besides, about 500 cottages which are allotted to TTD officers, vigilance, police and other departments were taken back while efforts are on to get back 300 more cottages allotted to others to improve accommodation to common pilgrims.

They were provided alternate accommodation in TTD staff quarters, he explained.