Live
- Realme Valentine's Day Sale: Exciting Deals on Narzo Series
- Police serves notice to Atishi on AAP’s claims
- Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West
- Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
- Raj artisans’ craft finds place at UAE’s first Hindu temple
- Yogi govt tables its largest budget at Rs 7.36 lakh cr
- Higher cash seizures recorded by I-T in Assembly polls: CBDT
- ‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10
- IIT-Bombay Racing tops overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'
- PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,330 cr in Goa
Just In
TTD welcomes other religious people to Hinduism: Bhumana
Highlights
Tirumala: ‘Hindu Sanatana Dharma is the oldest religious faith in the world that guides humans to lead a righteous way of life and free themselves...
Tirumala: ‘Hindu Sanatana Dharma is the oldest religious faith in the world that guides humans to lead a righteous way of life and free themselves from the cycle of birth and death. We welcome people from other religious faiths, who voluntarily come forward to practise Hindu way of life,’ stated TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.
During his concluding remarks in the morning session of Dharmika Sadas on Sunday, he informed that they will be trained in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices that were taught in Hindu Sanatana Dharma and this programme will be initiated at the Lotus Feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.
The three-day Dharmika Sadas entered the second day on Sunday at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS