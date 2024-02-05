TTD welcomes other religious people to Hinduism: Bhumana

Tirumala: ‘Hindu Sanatana Dharma is the oldest religious faith in the world that guides humans to lead a righteous way of life and free themselves from the cycle of birth and death. We welcome people from other religious faiths, who voluntarily come forward to practise Hindu way of life,’ stated TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

During his concluding remarks in the morning session of Dharmika Sadas on Sunday, he informed that they will be trained in Hindu rituals, traditions and practices that were taught in Hindu Sanatana Dharma and this programme will be initiated at the Lotus Feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

The three-day Dharmika Sadas entered the second day on Sunday at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala.