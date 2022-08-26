TTD will support efforts to promote Telugu: Subba Reddy

Tirupati: TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that TTD is ready to support any efforts for promotion of mother tongue Telugu.

He was speaking at the award presentation ceremony 'Gidugu Ramamurthy Panthlu Bhasha Puraskaralu-2022' organised by Telugu and Sanskrit Academy to mark the birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu who championed the cause of making Telugu language comprehensible (Vyavaharika Bhasha) opposing using scholastic Grandhika Bhasha, at Senate Hall of SV University on Thursday. Subba Reddy who attended as the chief guest said TTD will always be in forefront for promoting Telugu.

Academy president N Lakshmi Parvathi said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on promoting mother tongue Telugu as official language in government administration.

SV University vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy said Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu will be remembered forever for his outstanding contribution for making Telugu common man's language.

The recipients of awards include Kuppa Viswanatha Sasthri from National Sanskrit University (Sanskrit literature), S Prasanna Sri from Andhra University of Visakhapatnam (tribal literature), Meegada Ramalinga Swamy from Viskhapatnam (poetic literature), Naraala Ramareddy from Proddatur (Avadhanam), senior journalist Mohammed Khadir Babu from Nellore (story literature) and Sammeta Nagamalleswar Rao from All India Radio news reader and translator (poetry critic).

Dravidian University vice-chancellor Thummala Ramakrishna, Abhyudaya Rachayithala Sangham (ARASAM) leader Sakam Nagaraju and others were present.