TTD's Karthika Deepotsavam held at R K Beach

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and others taking part in Karthika Deepotsavam organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday
TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and others taking part in Karthika Deepotsavam organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi lauds TTD’s efforts in bringing God closer to every family

Visakhapatnam: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Monday expressed happiness over celebrating Karthika Deepotsavam in Visakhapatnam.

Participating in the Deepotsavam organised by the TTD at the RK Beach here, he said the month of Kartika Masam has special significance in the Hindu tradition.

Subba Reddy explained that Srivari Kalyana Mahotsavams were also held in Anakapalli, Rampachodavaram and Dalit, tribal and remote villages. Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi lauded the efforts of the TTD for bringing God closer to every family.

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and TTD priests participated in the programme.

