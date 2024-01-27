Live
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
- Yes Bank posts 4-fold jump in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter
- National Geographic Day
TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy hands over Rs. 5 lakh to kin of deceased in accident
YSR Bhima, a financial assistance scheme was handed over to the family of Jagannath Reddy who lost his life in a recent road accident. Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, the Chairman of TUDA, personally visited the bereaved family at their residence in Sanambhatla on Saturday.
He handed over a sum of Rs. 5 lakh from the YSR Bhima funds to the family members. Mohit Reddy offered his condolences to the grieving family and assured them that they would be there to support them in any way possible. He highlighted that YSR Bhima is a scheme designed to aid the economically disadvantaged and explained that if the head of a family dies in an accident, the scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs. 5 lakh to the affected family.
