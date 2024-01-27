  • Menu
TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy hands over Rs. 5 lakh to kin of deceased in accident

YSR Bhima, a financial assistance scheme was handed over to the family of Jagannath Reddy who lost his life in a recent road accident. Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, the Chairman of TUDA, personally visited the bereaved family at their residence in Sanambhatla on Saturday.

He handed over a sum of Rs. 5 lakh from the YSR Bhima funds to the family members. Mohit Reddy offered his condolences to the grieving family and assured them that they would be there to support them in any way possible. He highlighted that YSR Bhima is a scheme designed to aid the economically disadvantaged and explained that if the head of a family dies in an accident, the scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs. 5 lakh to the affected family.




