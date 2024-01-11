TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy urges to conduct Sankranti celebrations with responsibility

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy stated that the responsibility of organizing the Sankranti celebrations at Chandragiri Sri Mulasthan Ellamma Temple should be taken with dignity.

On Wednesday, a review meeting was held on the arrangements with the members of the governing body and officials of other departments in the temple premises. Speaking on this occasion, Mohit Reddy said that the Sankranti festival will be held grandly from the 14th to the 18th of this month at Sri Mulasthan Ellamma Temple. Mohit Reddy advised the temple authorities to make armed arrangements so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. He asked the police officials to make a strong security arrangement so as not to disturb the peace and security.









He said that the staff should work continuously to provide better sanitation. Also informed to distribute prasads to the devotees. The officials of the electricity department have been advised to take measures to avoid power interruption. The governing body and all departmental officials have been called upon to work in coordination and organize the Sri Mulasthana Ellamma Sankranti celebrations successfully. He appealed to devotees and people to cooperate.

The temple priests welcomed Mohit Reddy who had reached the temple earlier and made darshan arrangements. Later, Mohit Reddy, who inspected the constructions being carried out in the temple, suggested that the works should be carried out quickly.

On the first day, Sunday morning, Ammavara will watch the devotees on a big Shesha vehicle decorated with Sri Lakshmi and in the evening on a Gajavahanam decorated with Sri Gajalakshmi. On the evening of 15th, Sri Mahishasura Mardhi will be blessed by Amma on Bhoota Vahana. Also on the 16th Rathotsavam, in the evening Sri Durga is decorated on a lion chariot and Mukti is granted. On the 17th, the program will be organized in grandeur around the hill in the decoration of Sri Mulasthan Ellamma. In this order, a saree will be presented to Amma from TTD. On 18th morning Vasantotsavam and evening Tototsavam will conclude.

Members of the temple governing body, officials and others participated in this program.