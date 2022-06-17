  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TUDA chief AV Dharma Reddy takes oath as TTD ex-officio member

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy presenting Lords laminated photo to TUDA chief Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy after he takes oath as TTD Trust Board ex-officio member in Tirumala temple on Thursday.
x

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy presenting Lord's laminated photo to TUDA chief Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy after he takes oath as TTD Trust Board ex-officio member in Tirumala temple on Thursday.

Highlights

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy presenting Lord's laminated photo to TUDA chief Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy after he takes oath as TTD Trust Board ex-officio member in Tirumala temple on Thursday.

Tirumala : Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Dr C Bhaskar Reddy taken oath as TTD ex-officio member in Tirumala temple on Thursday. The oath was administered by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. After darshan along with his family, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pandits. Later he was offered Srivari Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo, coffee table book on TTD. Deputy EOs Ramesh Babu, Kasturi Bai, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X