TUDA chief AV Dharma Reddy takes oath as TTD ex-officio member

Tirumala : Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Dr C Bhaskar Reddy taken oath as TTD ex-officio member in Tirumala temple on Thursday. The oath was administered by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. After darshan along with his family, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pandits. Later he was offered Srivari Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo, coffee table book on TTD. Deputy EOs Ramesh Babu, Kasturi Bai, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.