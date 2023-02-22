Turpu Kapu leaders brace for revolt against YSRCP

Srikakulam: Local bodies quota MLC elections is creating ripples in the ruling YSRCP in the district. The party high command announced name of Narthu Rama Rao as its official candidate for MLC post.



But leaders of largest community, Turpu Kapu, are strongly opposing and expressing their dissent openly against the high command. The YSRCP leaders belonging to Turpu Kapu caste, Dola Jaganmohan Rao, Mentada Venkata Padmavathi, Mamidi Srikanth and Meesala Neelakantam Naidu made strong bid for the MLC seat. But, the high command allotted to Yadava community leader Narthu Rama Rao, leading to discontentment among the largest community leaders in the district.

AP Turpu Kapu caste welfare association leader, Pishini Chandra Mohan, All India Turpu Kapu Samkshema Sangham working committee co-convener, Kaddala Shyama Sundara Rao, state working president, Karimajji Malleswara Rao, state secretary, Pandranki Ramesh Naidu, state treasurer, Lolugu Appala Naidu, Caste youth wing leader, Dannana Jogi Naidu and caste association district level leaders

are holding series of discussions to unite all local bodies elected representatives belonging to Turpu Kapu

caste and decided to announce a candidate as independent.