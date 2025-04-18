Twin records in discharge of steam coal

Visakhapatnam: Vizag General Cargo Berth (VGCB), a part of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, has set a remarkable milestone by achieving twin records in the discharge of steam coal.

In connection with it, a record-breaking 1,06,190-MT of steam coal was discharged in the first 24 hours from MV Gina Oldendorff, a cape-size vessel discharged steam coal of 1,64,960-MT. The operation was completed in just 53.5 hours, achieving the fastest-ever discharge rate of 74,001 MT per day at the VGCB.

The Importers of the vessel include JSW and Bhushan and the steamer agents are GPR Maritime Agencies. Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu commended the traffic manager and his team and congratulated VGCB for their exceptional performance, and efficient cargo handling capabilities. Secretary of the VPA T Venu Gopal, among others, were present.