Live
- ICRA Report For FY25: India expected to clock 6.9% GDP growth in Q4
- Revanth Unveils Nallamala Declaration: CM launches Rs 12,600-crore ‘Indira Soura Giri Jal Vikasam’
- Two boys drown in a stream
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th May 2025
- A few drops of blood, saliva or urine can help detect illnesses
- The dum biryani doctrine: How Bharat is cooking Pakistan’s collapse
- Fire incident has many lessons for the government
- Collector unveils Rs 4,215 cr credit plan
- Excise minister takes part in ‘Mini Mahanadu’
- Sugunamma takes charge as chief of AP Greening & Beautification Corpn
Two boys drown in a stream
Highlights
Parvathipuram: Tragedy strikes when two teenage boys drowned while bathing in a stream in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday evening.The incident...
Parvathipuram: Tragedy strikes when two teenage boys drowned while bathing in a stream in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday evening.
The incident occurred at Saaki Gedda near Puligummi village in Parvathipuram mandal. A group of people had arrived from Nuzvid to attend the wedding of Madaka Gumpa Swami’s son Shekhar to be held on Wednesday.
As part of the pre-wedding gathering, five youngsters went to the nearby stream for a bath. Unfortunately, two of them Botsaa Eshwar Kumar and Nagireddy Ramu, both are aged 16 years drowned as they could not swim.
As per the information the deceased were friends of the bride’s brother. The joyful atmosphere ahead of the wedding turned into mourning following the incident.
Next Story