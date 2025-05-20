Two boys drown in a stream

Parvathipuram: Tragedy strikes when two teenage boys drowned while bathing in a stream in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at Saaki Gedda near Puligummi village in Parvathipuram mandal. A group of people had arrived from Nuzvid to attend the wedding of Madaka Gumpa Swami’s son Shekhar to be held on Wednesday.

As part of the pre-wedding gathering, five youngsters went to the nearby stream for a bath. Unfortunately, two of them Botsaa Eshwar Kumar and Nagireddy Ramu, both are aged 16 years drowned as they could not swim.

As per the information the deceased were friends of the bride’s brother. The joyful atmosphere ahead of the wedding turned into mourning following the incident.