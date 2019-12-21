Trending :
Two children fell in the water pit

Highlights

In a tragic incident, two children were killed after they fell in water pit at Shikaru palm village of Rayachoti mandal on Saturday.

Kadapa: In a tragic incident two children were killed after they fell in water pit at Shikaru palm village of Rayachoti mandal on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as M. Baron Tej(4), Sk Zakariya (8) of the village in the mandal.

It is reportedly said the incident has occurred when the duo accidentally fell in the water while there are playing around 6 PM on Saturday.

The parents of the deceased suspected something wrong after their children did not return the home up to 7 PM as they searched for them finally found the dead bodies in the water pit. Rayachoti police registered the case and are investigating.

