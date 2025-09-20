Two criminals involved in midnight highway robberies nabbed

Alur: The Alur police have arrested two notorious criminals involved in a series of late-night robberies targeting truck drivers sleeping inside their vehicles along highways. Addressing the media on Friday at the Alur Police Station, Circle Inspector Ravi Shankar Reddy said that the arrests were made following a swift investigation using advanced technical methods.

The police also seized a knife used in the crimes and produced the accused before the court, remanding them to judicial custody.

According to CI Ravi Shankar Reddy, on the night of September 5, the accused stopped a lorry near Atithi Hotel on the national highway in Alur town. When the driver resisted their attempt to snatch his mobile phone and cash, they attacked him with a knife and fled the scene. Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered, the police launched a manhunt. The accused were identified as Shikari Premesh of Chikkavaddatti village, Mundargi taluk, Gadag district, Karnataka, and Murthy of Basarakoduru village, Ballari district, Karnataka.

The investigation revealed that the duo, addicted to lavish lifestyles, had been committing thefts across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, specifically targeting truck drivers at night. They used knives and stones to attack the victims before robbing them.

The duo were also found to be involved in multiple previous cases, including a murder case under the Kurnool Fourth Town Police limits and three theft cases under the Adoni Three Town Police limits. They had previously served jail terms in Kadapa and Adoni central prisons.