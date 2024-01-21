  • Menu
Two-day APEPDCL Inter Divisional Sports Meet begins

AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju speaking after inaugurating APEPDCL 9th Inter Divisional Games and Sports Meet in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. APEPDCL officials T Murthy, Nakkapalli Samuel and Datla Sridhara Varma are also seen.
Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju inaugurated the APEPDCL 9th Inter Divisional Games and Sports Meet on Saturday.

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju inaugurated the APEPDCL 9th Inter Divisional Games and Sports Meet on Saturday.

The VC, who was the chief guest at the programme, hailed the organisation of a sports competition for the employees of the Energy department who constantly work under a lot of pressure. He said that sports help a lot in relieving stress and keep people fit and healthy.

APEPDCL Rajamahendravaram circle Superintendent Engineer Murthy said that the 9th Inter-Division sports competition will be held for two days. These competitions will be held for different teams of the staff from the divisions of Rajamahendravaram, Ramachandrapuram, Jaggampeta, Kakinada, Rampachodavaram and Amalapuram and employees working at circle office.

He said that competitions in volleyball, cricket, kabaddi, carroms and chess will be held and those who exhibit their talent in these competitions will be selected for the State-level competitions.

In the past, employees who represented the teams at the circle level have also displayed their talent at the State-level. He said physical and mental health will improve through participation in such sports events. Rajamahendravaram EE Nakkapalli Samuel, Rural EE Datla Sridhara Verma and SAO K Adinarayana Murthy participated.

