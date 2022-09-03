Two-day national conference of ICAI starts

Visakhapatnam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) inaugurated a two-day national conference 'Dhirya - wisdom and intelligence' here on Friday.

Hosted by the Visakhapatnam branch of the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of ICAI under the chairmanship of chairman CA Grandhi Vasudeva Murthy, the conference was attended by ICAI president Debashis Mitra as chief guest, chairman of SIRC China Masthan Talakayala as guest of honour, Secretary Naresh Chandra Gelli, member Muppalla Subbarao, among others.

The speakers including Purushottam Lal Khandelwal, Girish Kumar Ahuja, Chandrasekhar Chitale, Vinay Gandhi Billapati, Anand Prakash Jangid and China Sami Ganesan delivered lecture on various topics related to economic and technical expertise in the field of chartered accountancy.

Professional opportunities for CAs in Intellectual Property Rights, critical analysis of taxation of charitable institutions applicable to assessment year, latest developments in taxation relevant to tax audit applicable to assessment year 2022-23 were some of the topics covered by the experts in three technical sessions spread over the day.

Contemporary issues under GST, legality and taxation of virtual digital assets, impacts of block chain technology on CA profession and accounting standards in relation to non-corporate entities are some of the topics to be covered on the concluding day of the national conference.

Later, an e-souvenir was released by Debashis Mitra. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Grandhi Vasudeva Murthy alongside vice chairman Prashant Panda, secretary Anirban Pal, treasurer Andhavarapu Sridhar, SICASA chairman Lokesh Patnala, among a host of chartered accountants.