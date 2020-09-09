Two dead and five injured after two cars collided in Guntur

In a fatal road accident has take place in Guntur district, two people killed and at least five were injured in a head-on collision between two cars. The accident took place on Wednesday in the Shavalyapuram mandal of Guntur.

Two cars collided with each other at Kanamarlapudi when a car moving from Nandyala to Vijayawada collided head-on with another car coming from Eluru towards Vinukonda.

Uday of Eluru and Venkata Subbaiah of Nandyal were killed on the spot in the incident and five others sustained serious injuries who were rushed to Vinukonda Government Hospital for the treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

However, More details regarding this accident are yet to be known.