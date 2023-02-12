Two dead and several injured in couple of accidents in Eluru and Tirupati

As many as two people died and several injured in couple of accidents in Eluru and Tirupati. The condition of three members is said to be critical abd undergoing treatment.

Going into the details, a terrible road accident occurred at Leela Nagar intersection in Mittagudem suburb of Nuzividu mandal of Eluru district where a lorry hit the car leaving two people die and one critically injured in this accident. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In an another road accident occurred on Bodembavi National Highway in Tirupati district, the car went out of control and hit the culvert.

As many as seven people were injured in the accident and condition of two is critical. The incident took place while the victims were traveling from Tamil Nadu to Tirupati. The injured were taken to RUIA Hospital for treatment.