Two dead and three injured as car catches fire after hitting electricity pole in Jaggampeta

In a terrible road accident took place in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, a speeding car derailed and hit a power pole and caught fire and burned. Two passengers were burned alive in the fire and three others sustained serious injuries who are being treated at a hospital. The incident took place at Mallisala village in Jaggampeta mandal.



According to locals, five persons boarded a Maruti 800 from Gokavaram to Vizag. However, the speeding car collided with a power pole at Mallisala, which caught fire before they could recover and spread the whole car in seconds. Locals tried to extinguish the blaze but the fire had already taken place.

The three passengers who survived with injuries were also said to be in critical. However, more details regarding the incident are yet to be known.