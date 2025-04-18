Live
Two detained for carrying illegal products
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: The customs officers of Visakhapatnam International Airport intercepted two passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The passengers were identified as Etukuri Lakshmi Narayana and Koliparthi Jaya Narendra Kumar who landed in the city travelling in an AirAsia flight.
They were illegally carrying e-cigarettes and mobile phones in their baggage. Upon verification, I-phones and e-cigarettes valued more than Rs 66.91 lakh were found in their luggage. They were detained at the airport. Investigation has been launched.
