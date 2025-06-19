Two die during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla village

Guntur: Two persons los their lives on Wednesday during former chief minister and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district.

Ch Singaiah, 53, who attempted to throw flowers on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle at Etukuru in Guntur city, fell under the wheels of the convoy and was seriously injured, later succumbing while undergoing treatment at the GGH in Guntur. In a separate incident, Papasani Janardhan Reddy, 30, collapsed at Gadiyaram Centre in Sattenapalli while waiting to welcome Jagan Mohan Reddy. Locals shifted him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Guntur Range inspector general of police, Sarva Shrestha Thripati, and Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar addressing the media, confirmed Singaiah’s death after he fell under a convoy vehicle whose driver did not stop.