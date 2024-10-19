Two drug peddlers arrested

Guntur: Guntur police on Friday arrested two accused involved in drug smuggling activities and recovered drugs worth Rs 1 lakh from their possession in Guntur city on Thursday night. According to Guntur district SP Satish Kumar, based on the information, Kothapet police arrested the accused Sk Yusuf Sharif and Battu Donald alias Tony. Police took them into custody while they were moving suspiciously near the RTC Bus Stand here on Thursday night. During the questioning, they confessed to the crime.

Accused Yusuf, who worked in a software company in Bengaluru was addicted to MDMA drug and was removed from the job. After that he came to Guntur city and consumed drugs along with his friend Battu Donald and two other friends. Yusuf and Donald Battu’s friends were doing hotel business in Hyderabad. They sent Rs 75,000 to Yusuf to get drugs from Bengaluru.

Sharif got drugs from his friends in Bengaluru by a private travels bus.

While Sharif was on his way to give drugs to his friends in Hyderabad, he gave some drugs to his friend Donald at NTR Statue at RTC Bus Stand in Guntur city. Police caught them at the junction and seized 66.26 grams of MDMA drug, two Apple phones, one Redmi smart phone, one Apple blue colour Eye Pad, portable electronic weighing machine and tubes used to inhale the drugs, from their possession.