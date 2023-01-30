Two elderly farmers inspires young generation with their tremendous confidence

Two farmers of aged 60 and 70 years gives a ray of hope to the younger generation who lack confidence in dealing with the things. The elderly famers are said to have worked relentlessly for the well-being of their children and yet they are in a bit of shy and taking help with their children and stood as inspiration by working at this age.

Let's go into the details of the two farmers:





An octogenarian small farmer of Vinukonda in Guntur district accompanied by his ailing wife is seen asking for help to ease their hungry stomach. With honesty and shy reflecting in his eyes, the farmer admitted though he is getting old age pension, he was forced to come all the way to Vijayawada for livelihood and to meet other expenses including medical.



He said that he sold his one acre of land to discharge his responsibility as father of two daughters. Names not mentioned to maintain the dignity of a small farmer who is providing food for all of us. It will be a great help if the govt comes forward to provide helping hand by setting up activity oriented old age homes for such people for their peaceful living.

In another incident, one has to salute the confidence levels of A septuagenarian farm worker Turaka Sivaiah of Nidamarru village is seen selling flower plant saplings at RTC bus stand in Vijayawada.When asked why he came all the way from his village, the farm worker said that he used to work as farm worker. in the past. Now he lost work as majority of lands in Amaravati region were given to governemnt under land pooling. He said that he is getting old age pension. He shot back by questioning why should we sit idle depending on children.





Though we receive money from government we have to work for our own livelihood which gives us ultimate satisfaction. No other educational degrees match the confidence in his voice at the age of more than 70.

