Two ex-MLAs join Jana Sena

Mangalagiri: Two former MLAs Eedara Haribabu and TV Rama Rao joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party supremo Pawan Kalyan and the chairman of political affairs committee Nadendla Manohar at the State party headquarters here on Sunday.

Eedara Haribabu is former MLA from Ongole Assembly constituency and also the former chairman of Prakasam Zilla Parishad while TV Rama Rao is former MLA of Kovvuru Assembly constituency in West Godavari district.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan welcomed the senior leaders into the party. Along with them, senior YSRCP leaders from Bhimili, Chandrarao and Akkaramani Divakar, also joined the party.

Jana Sena Prakasam district president Shaik Riaz, West Godavari district president Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao and Bhimili in-charge leader Panchakarla Sandeep were also present.