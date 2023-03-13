  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two ex-MLAs join Jana Sena

Former MLA from Kovvuru T V Rama Rao and former Ongole MLA Eedara Haribabu being welcomed into Jana Sena by Pawan Kalyan at the JSP State office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is also seen.
x

Former MLA from Kovvuru T V Rama Rao and former Ongole MLA Eedara Haribabu being welcomed into Jana Sena by Pawan Kalyan at the JSP State office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is also seen.

Highlights

Two former MLAs Eedara Haribabu and TV Rama Rao joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party supremo Pawan Kalyan and the chairman of political affairs committee Nadendla Manohar at the State party headquarters here on Sunday.

Mangalagiri: Two former MLAs Eedara Haribabu and TV Rama Rao joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party supremo Pawan Kalyan and the chairman of political affairs committee Nadendla Manohar at the State party headquarters here on Sunday.

Eedara Haribabu is former MLA from Ongole Assembly constituency and also the former chairman of Prakasam Zilla Parishad while TV Rama Rao is former MLA of Kovvuru Assembly constituency in West Godavari district.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan welcomed the senior leaders into the party. Along with them, senior YSRCP leaders from Bhimili, Chandrarao and Akkaramani Divakar, also joined the party.

Jana Sena Prakasam district president Shaik Riaz, West Godavari district president Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao and Bhimili in-charge leader Panchakarla Sandeep were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X