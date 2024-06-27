  • Menu
Two fire tenders flagged off at Vizag port

Two fire tenders flagged off at Vizag port
Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority M Angamuthu flagging off the fire tenders in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

Marking a significant step towards improved safety and operational efficiency at Visakhapatnam Port, two new fire tenders were launched at the port’s fire service station here on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam : Marking a significant step towards improved safety and operational efficiency at Visakhapatnam Port, two new fire tenders were launched at the port’s fire service station here on Wednesday.

Flagging off the fire tenders at the port’s fire service station, chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M Angamuthu mentioned that the state-of-the-art fire brigades, introduced into the port automotive segment, aims at enhancing fire safety measures within the dock area and its vicinity. The fire tenders were hired from ABS Marine Services Ltd, Chennai for a period of five years. Equipped to handle various kinds of fire emergencies, these vehicles

significantly aid in boosting the port’s firefighting capabilities.

The fire tenders of VPA are actively rendering emergency services not only to VPA but also supporting the State government, and other public sector undertakings in times of need. Heads of departments, officers and staff of the VPA attended.

X