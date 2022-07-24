Two gates lifted at Srisailam as project receives flood water

The officials are releasing water downstream from two gates of Srisailam as project brims with flood water is coming to the reservoir.



While 1,19,980 cusecs of water is coming to the project from Jurala and Sunkesula, 53,580 cusecs of water is being released downstream.

Meanwhile, the water level has been filled to 882.20 feet currently among the total 885 feet. And the out of total project capacity of 215.80 tmc while the current water storage is 200.19 tmc.

On the other hand, 62,296 cusecs of water is being released to Sagar through production in the right and left bank hydropower stations.