Two interstate chain snatchers and fake currency makers held

Anantapur: Putlurupolice, along with CCS police, arrested two interstate criminals involved in chain snatching and counterfeit currency printing, solving 12 cases across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The arrests were announced by District SP P Jagadeesh, at a press conference on Friday. The accused were identified as M Jaswanth (25), a repeat offender with six prior cases in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and Kambadur Bhogam Raju (21). Both are residents of Kambadur Mandal and close friends. Addicted to cricket betting, gambling, and vices, they resorted to crime to fund their lifestyle and repay debts. Police seized 304 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 35 lakhs, Rs 35,500 cash, fake Rs 500 notes, a printer, and two two-wheelers. The duo formed a gang and targeted women in isolated areas, snatching chains while riding a two-wheeler. In the last two years, they committed 12 chain snatchings in Anantapur (4th Town, Rural, Putluru, Narpala, Uravakonda, Tadipatri) and Simhadripuram in Kadapa district. Stolen gold was sold, and the money was spent on gambling.

They also began printing fake Rs 500 notes using a color printer and notebook papers.