Two killed after a lorry veered off from the road in Kadapa

A fatal lorry accident in the Kadapa district has claimed the lives of both the driver and the cleaner. The incident took place in Muddanur mandal on Friday morning, on the Obulapuram-Gangadevipalle road, as the vehicle was transporting a load of iron pipes from Bellary to Chennai.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the lorry while attempting to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle. In a desperate manoeuvre, he veered off the road and into nearby fields, where the lorry ultimately crashed into an electric pole. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in fatal injuries for both occupants. The driver was discovered in the fields, but the cleaner's body became trapped within the lorry's cabin, hindering immediate rescue efforts.

The officials are currently utilising a JCB excavator to extricate the cleaner's body from the wreckage. Muddanur circle inspector Dastagiri has confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.