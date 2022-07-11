Two lakh devotees attend Vinukonda Tirunallu

Guntur: Over two lakh people visited Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple on Sunday on the hillock of Vinukonda town of Palandu district on Sri Ramaligeswara Swamy Tirunallu on the day of Tholi Ekadasi. The ghat road from Vellaturu to the temple hillock was filled with devotees. The temple authorities performed special puja to the presiding deity Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy in the early hours on Sunday.

Due to Covid-19, Ramalingeswara Swamy Tirunallu was not conducted for the last three years. The State government laid a ghat road for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple. Vehicles were not allowed to the hillock.

District Collector Siva Sankar, SP Ravisankar Reddy and MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu presented silk clothes to God Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy with the State government honours and performed special puja at the temple.

Bolla Brahma Naidu performed Purnahuti Homam. Vedic pundits blessed them and presented prasadam.

Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order at the temple on Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Tirunallu. Municipal, revenue and endowments departments with the cooperation of other departments made elaborate arrangements for the Tirunallu.

The NGOs and the trade unions arranged free meals to the devotees visiting the temple. Similarly, butter milk packets and drinking water packets were also distributed.

Twelve electrical prabhas were set up and cultural programmes were conducted. The LED screens were set up for the convenience of devotees.