Two medical colleges under construction in Guntur district

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the government is constructing two medical colleges in the district at a cost of Rs 1,005 crore to render better medical services to poor patients. He said that building complexes were under construction in Bapatla and Piduguralla.

He hoisted the national flag at Police Parade Grounds here on Wednesday on the occasion of Republic Day and received guard of honour from the police, NCC Cadets and Scouts and Guides.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to medical services and improving medical services at government hospitals on par with the corporate hospitals for the convenience of poor.

He further said that the district administration is ready to face Covid-19 third wave threat and 16 oxygen plants were set up in various hospitals in the district as a precautionary measure. Recalling that Covid vaccine second dose was administered to 89 percent people, Collector Vivek said that at present they are administering vaccine to people of 60 plus age group and to health care workers and frontline workers also. He urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks to check spread of Covid-19 cases. The Collector said that the district administration will construct the buildings for eight public health centers and renovate the buildings for seven PHCs at a cost of Rs 49 crore. He said welfare schemes being implemented by the government benefited 91 lakh beneficiaries so far. He recalled that various Banks distributed loans worth Rs 19,000 crore during kharif season. The government has taken up renovation of Nizampatnam Port at a cost of Rs 450 crore. He said so far house sites were distributed to three lakh beneficiaries.

Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar and G Rajakumari, Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni were also present.