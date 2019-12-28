Two persons killed in road accident

Kadapa: in a tragic incident two persons killed and another one injured when a motorcycle hit the tractor at Reddy village of Sambepalle mandal late around 11 PM late night on Friday.

The deceased were identified as D.Yuvaraju(30), K. Annaiah(32) of Rayachoti town.

According to the sources K. Annaiah who recently got married while going along with his two brothers motorcycle to his daughter in law house the vehicle on which they are travelling hit the tractor parked beside the road leads mishap. Yuvaraju, Annaiah died on the spot while a nine years old Karthik was received gruesome injuries.

He was immediately shifted to the RIMS where his condition stated to be critical. A case has been registered by Sambepalle police.